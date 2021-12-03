The latest drag race from CarWow is a three-way challenge among an Alpine A110 S, Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, and Toyota GR Supra 3.0. The group represents competitors in the segment that a buyer might compare when shopping for a performance-focused, rear-drive two-door.

The Alpine A110 S makes 290 bhp (216 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-metres) of torque. The power goes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
7 Photos
Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS boasts a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six. The video quotes the power at 400 hp (298 kW) and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm). The output for the UK market is a bit different at 394 bhp (294 kW) and 309 lb-ft (419 Nm) of torque. This one has a six-speed manual driving the rear wheels.

Finally, the European market GR Supra 3.0 uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six making 335 bhp (250 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm).

In the drag race, the Alpine gets a strong start. The Porsche then pulls ahead of the pack. When they cross the quarter-mile, the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 wins with a time of 12.3 seconds. The A110 S finishes second in 12.6 seconds. The Supra brings up the rear in 12.7 seconds.

The next race is from a 30-mile-per-hour (48-kilometre-per-hour) roll. The finish is very close, but the Supra is narrowly in the lead. The Cayman is a step behind in second place, and the A110 S is last.

From a 50-mph (80-kph) roll, the results are the same, but the gap between the cars at the finish is longer than before. The Supra's torque advantage gives it the edge.

The final challenge is a braking test. The Porsche wins. The Toyota and Alpine are second and third, respectively.

Source: CarWow via YouTube

Brian Potter
By: Chris Bruce
Published by: Brian Potter