Audi's do-it-all car, the RS6 Avant is already a supercar disguised as an estate even in stock form. That doesn't mean tuners would rather focus on a different vehicle since the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 has plenty of potential available to unlock way more power. Case in point, Pacific German and VF Engineering got together and developed a one-off custom build that wouldn't be out of place in a drag race against the mighty Bugatti Veyron.

Featuring a stage 3 kit with loads of upgrades, the speedy family hauler filmed by Auditography has been boosted to over 1,000 horsepower and a mountain-moving 750 pound-feet or more than 1,000 Newton-metres of torque. The heavily modified estate from Ingolstadt has everything from a TTE turbo upgrade and an Eventuri air intake kit to beefier intercoolers and a remapped ECU. The aggressive engine note comes courtesy of an Akrapovic titanium exhaust while maintaining the OEM look with the RS-specific dual oval tips.

Gallery: Audi RS6 Avant tuned to 1,000 horsepower

12 Photos

There are also some cosmetic tweaks by fitting the RS6 Avant with a subtle body kit and a not-so-subtle wrap, while the standard wheels have been swapped out in favour of a glitzy 22-inch set with a brushed bronze finish. Rounding off the changes are new anti-roll bars from ABT Sportsline and a modified steering wheel clad in Alcantara and carbon fibre combined with shift lights.

An absolute beast of an estate, the unique long-roof Audi hits 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in a mere 2.7 seconds and will continue to accelerate until over 210 mph or nearly 340 km/h. With these impressive numbers, the RS6 will be able to keep up with those Porsche 911 Turbos on the Autobahn rather than having to move over to let them pass.

It goes without saying the bonkers Avant must've cost a fortune to build considering a bone stock RS6 already carries an eye-watering price tag of £95,320.