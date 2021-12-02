Let's face it: not everyone can afford a Ferrari. These Italian sports cars and supercars are reserved for the one-percentres of the world. But that doesn't mean that you can't have one – at least in the form of a wooden toy car.

For YouTube Woodworking Art, making one is the way to go. Using a few blocks of wood, the carving artist made a scale model in the form of a Ferrari SF90 Spider. The creation isn't perfect, but we're sure a number of you dear readers can appreciate the craftsmanship behind the wooden toy car above.

Gallery: Ferrari SF90 Spider

11 Photos

The Ferrari SF90 Spider made its debut more than a year ago but it has a design that's a pleasure to look at even on photos. The folks from Woodworking Art were able to translate that beauty into the wooden model – or at least that's what we think.

The model also comes with moving parts, which makes it even more special. The wheels are working, and so are the suspensions at the front and at the back. The steering's working as well, while the bonnet, engine cover, and doors all open up. Even the driver's seat slides into position.

What's notable is that the roof of this miniature, convertible SF90 Stradale does retract, fold, and stow into hiding. It isn't done mechanically, nor does it fold within 14 seconds like the real car. However, the integration seems seamless, which meant whoever's playing with this toy model can either have it with the roof up or down.

We aren't sure if Woodworking Art is selling this creation or if you can have another vehicle commissioned by these creative people, but you can check the Handicraft Art website if you're really interested.