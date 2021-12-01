Elon Musk recently replied to a tweet about the Tesla Cybertruck asking if the truck was going to have a yoke. He said the vehicle will be a technology powerhouse that will be full of futuristic pieces of tech that you didn’t think could be implemented today - Musk did not elaborate on what tech he was referring to.

He didn’t specifically answer the tweet about the Cybertruck having a yoke, but he didn’t say it wasn’t going to get one (unless he wants to sell this without a means to manually steer). We already know Musk is a fan of the yoke, asking for it to be implemented in production Teslas even though most agree it is not the best idea without a variable steering rack that requires less lock to be applied, so we’re pretty sure the Cybertruck will get one too.

However, Tesla may implement the steer-by-wire system that it is currently developing in the Cybertruck and make it the first vehicle where the yoke will actually not feel like an afterthought. We don’t know if it will actually be ready for use in the Cybertruck, which is expected to enter production late next year, since Musk said that while it is in development, it’s still years away.

The Cybertruck will cost from as little as $39,900 for the base single-motor version or starting at $69,900 for the tri-motor range-topper that also gets the biggest battery. Only the base version will be rear-wheel drive, and if you want to take advantage of the advertised 14,000-pound towing capacity, that only applies to tri-motor vehicles that should be able to sprint to sixty in 2.9 seconds and provide a range of over 500 miles (804 km).