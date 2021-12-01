Hyundai Motorsport has revealed what is expected to be the final iteration of its 2022 Rally1 World Rally Championship challenger ahead of next year’s Monte Carlo season opener.

Team boss Andrea Adamo said last week that its latest version of its Rally1 hybrid i20 would look "a lot different" with only the wheels a carry over component from its prototype car that has conducted the bulk of testing thus far.

Hyundai has been busily working on the car at its Alzenau base in Germany, having elected to use a prototype mule to carry out its early test and development work of the new 100kW hybrid system.

The new i20 has now broken cover as part of a six-day test that is currently being conducted in the Alsace region in France.

Drivers Ott Tanak, Thierry Neuville and Oliver Solberg are on hand at the test, which has so far been conducted in snow and icy conditions.

The i20 is sporting significantly different bodywork compared to the prototype that recently completed a rally simulation in Northern Italy in October.

The rear wing is arguably the most noticeable change with the new version much more angular than the curved option used on the prototype. Likewise, the rear arches and bumper follow a similar angular design with the corners of the bumper no longer fitting flush and smooth beneath the rear lights.

Gallery: Hyundai i20 Rally1

7 Photos

Images released from the team also highlight a new air intake before the rear arch, while they the front end has also had an overhaul with a new front bumper and wheel arch bodywork.

Air intakes situated behind the rear window appear similar to the prototype while the wing mirrors have undergone a design overhaul.

Vision posted on social media has captured the car running off the road and into a snow bank, but this is understood to have caused only a minor stoppage.

Hyundai's outing arrives after a busy week for WRC teams as rivals Toyota and M-Sport Ford conducted tests in France with its GR Yaris and Puma respectively.

Toyota was forced to cut its test short after Elfyn Evans was involved in crash that prevented Sebastien Ogier from receiving his maiden run in a Rally1 hybrid machine.

Meanwhile, nine-time WRC champion Sebastian Loeb jumped behind the wheel of the Puma for his second test as speculation continues regarding a possible return at the Monte Carlo Rally from 20-23 January.