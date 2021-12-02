The new Genesis G70 Shooting Brake will cost just over £35,000 when the order books open for UK customers. Available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, as well as three different trim levels, the new model will be the fifth car Genesis has launched in the UK since it arrived this summer.

Joining the G80 and G70 saloons, as well as the GV80 and GV70 SUVs, the G70 Shooting Brake is essentially the same as the G70 saloon, but with a more practical boot. However, Genesis also claims the newcomer recognises “the rich history of the Shooting Brake in Europe”.

The £35,250 starting price will buy you the entry-level Premium Line car with a 194 bhp 2-litre petrol engine that drives the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. However, there’s also a more economical 197 bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine that also comes with an eight-speed auto ‘box and rear-wheel drive, which costs £37,600.

Moving up the range takes you to the mid-market Luxury Line. That also comes with a choice of 2-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, although the pricing structure is turned on its head. The diesel is the cheaper of the two, coming in at £40,250, while the petrol gets a power boost, taking the total to 241 bhp and upping the price to £40,700 before options.

Finally, the Sport Line crowns the range, adopting the same engine range – and therefore the same pricing structure – as the Luxury Line. That means prices start at £41,430 for the diesel, while the petrol engine comes in at £41,880.

All G70 Shooting Brakes will come with LED headlights, alloy wheels and a digital instrument cluster, as well as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera. Luxury Line cars add to that with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and larger alloy wheels, while the Sport Line gets sportier styling, Brembo brakes and even larger alloys.

“The G70 Shooting Brake is a truly unique vehicle designed and engineered specifically for European customers”, said Dominique Boesch, the managing Director of Genesis Motor Europe. “With over a decade’s worth of development including a dedicated focus on European roads, the G70 Shooting Brake underlines our commitment to the region and its rich automotive history. Along with best-in-class technology, refined performance and assured safety, the model makes for a truly special European offering.”