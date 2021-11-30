Four years and 500,000 units later, the Skoda Karoq is going through a mid-cycle facelift to remain fresh and competitive in a hugely challenging compact crossover segment. The changes start at the front where the high-end versions can be fitted with matrix LED headlights for the first time. The technology has trickled down from the facelifted Superb and Kodiaq as well as the fourth-generation Octavia.

The updated model keeps the four-light arrangement used by Skoda's crossovers, but the daytime running lights in the upper cluster now have a two-level design. The standard full-LED taillights have tweaked graphics to make them look slimmer. The front bumper was modified not just for the sake of design, but also to improve aerodynamics with new air curtains. It's the same story at the back where the bumper incorporates a modified bumper for optimised airflow.

Corroborated with aero-optimised alloy wheels varying in size from 17 to 19 inches, the drag coefficient has dropped to 0.30, representing an improvement of nine percent. Even the fuel tank is slightly different now, while the front grille is a tad wider than before to lend the Karoq a tougher look.

Skoda also made some changes on the inside where all trim levels get a digital instrument cluster as standard equipment. The cheaper ones feature an eight-inch display whereas the upper-spec models come with a larger 10.25-inch screen. There are four infotainment systems to pick from, with the biggest one measuring 9.2 inches and offering support for over-the-air updates.

The cabin has been modified with sustainability in mind by introducing a new Eco pack encompassing vegan seat covers, leather-like materials, and a microsuede on the armrests in Mocca Brown. Extended ambient lighting in 10 colours and a footwell illuminated in white are debuting with the facelifted Karoq, along with a choice between chrome and piano black trims depending on the version.

From the Style specification and up, the 2022 Karoq gets a memory function for the electrically adjustable front passenger seat. As before, the Sportline gets its own look inside and out, bringing it closer to what an RS would look, but without the added punch. Some of the trim levels have new materials on the door cards to spruce things up a bit.

The engine lineup includes the usual suspects, as follows:

The company's second best-selling model in 2020 and the first half of this year after the Octavia is scheduled to go on sale in early 2022 in Europe. Much like with the Kodiaq facelift, the Karoq won't be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain as Skoda has previously said only the Octavia and Superb will continue with a PHEV setup since they're popular fleet models.