The passenger car registrations in Europe in the third quarter of 2021 amounted to 2,675,567 (down 23% year-over-year).

Data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) indicates strong growth of plug-in electric segment, despite the challenging supply constraints.

In total, some 548,972 (up 48%) new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the Q3 2021 in the European Union, EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK, which is 20.5% of the market.

All-electric cars have been recently substantially ahead of plug-in hybrids, while both types are not far behind the total hybrid volume.

Let's take a look at the data and charts.

2021 Q3

BEVs (plus FCVs): 309,239 (up 57%) at 11.6% share

PHEVs: 239,733 (up 39%) at 9% share

Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 548,972 (up 48%) at 20.5% share

HEVs: 588,429 (up 26%) at 22% share

Total car market: 2,675,567 (down 23%)

2021 Q1-Q3

Year-to-date numbers also look impressive, as more than 1.5 million new plug-ins were registered (up 105% year-over-year), which represents over 17% of the market.

BEVs (plus FCVs): 801,025 (up 91%) at 8.7% share

PHEVs: 777,694 (up 121%) at 8.5% share

Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 1,578,719 (up 105%) at 17.2% share

HEVs: 1,871,017 (up 91%) at 20.4% share

Total car market: 9,161,918 (up 7%)

BEVs, PHEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2021 Q1-Q3

The top six markets by volume in the period accounted for some 1.2 million registrations or over 76.4% of total sales:

Germany – 478,121 (up 134%) UK – 212,181 (up 95%) France – 208,771 (up 88%) Norway – 109,139 (up 62%) Italy – 100,511 (up 236%) Sweden – 97,003 (up 72%)

Germany remains the dominant plug-in market in Europe right now with a volume higher than the next two countries combined. Italy continues to note the highest growth among the biggest markets.

In terms of market share, 15 countries are above 10% share. Norway is a stand alone leader and further improves its position towards 90%.

An important thing is that plug-ins improved their market share in basically all of the markets.

The 6 top countries by market share (above 20%) are:

Norway - 84.7% Iceland - 48.0% Sweden - 41.7% Denmark - 30.8% Finland - 28.5% Germay - 23.7% Netherlands - 22.6% Switzerland - 22.2%

BEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2021 Q1-Q3

Germany, the UK, France, Norway and Italy were the largest all-electric car markets in Europe.

14 countries noted a BEV market share of at least 5%, while 8 exceeded 10%.

The top countries are:

Norway - 62.5% Iceland - 24.2% Sweden - 16.1% Switzerland - 13.4% Austria - 12.7% Netherlands - 12.7% Germany - 11.7% Denmark - 10.7%

PHEVs - 2021 Q1-Q3

Germany, France, the UK, Sweden and Italy were the largest plug-in hybrid car markets in Europe.

The number of countries with a PHEV market share of at least 10% increased to 8.

The top countries are:

Sweden - 25.6% Iceland - 23.8% Norway - 22.2% Finland - 20.3% Denmark - 20.0% Germany - 11.9% Belgium - 11.9% Portugal - 10.3%

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available

*** all BEV charts include FCVs (negligible number)