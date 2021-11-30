What will you do if Bugatti calls you and tells you you have one day with the Chiron Super Sport. You can do whatever you want as long as it is legal and you can take the car anywhere you want. There are probably many places you’d want to show up with a Bugatti but isn’t the driving experience the most important, after all?

Top Gear was recently invited by Bugatti to take a Chiron Super Sport and drive it anywhere the team wants. They had just one day and took the best possible decision and drove it to the German Autobahn towards the Nurburgring. Now we are talking.

Gallery: Bugatti Chiron Super Sport testing

13 Photos

The unrestricted sections of the Autobahn are where the Chiron Super Sport feels at home and hitting 200 miles per hour (322 kilometres per hour) is absolutely no problem. Even above that speed, the car remains very stable and even comfortable, with the host of the video saying “the whole thing feels so cohesive and so well oiled.”

Sure, there are modified cars out there that have nearly the same output as the Bugatti and probably can reach the same speed, but they are surely not as safe as the Chiron. And that’s exactly the Bugatti magic - driving a car at 200 mph (322 kph) and above without any nervousness at all. One funny thing worth pointing out is that one of the vehicle’s gauges displays a peak output during the Autobahn run of 1,615 bhp (1,187 kilowatts) which is slightly more than the official figure.

Next, it’s time for the Bugatti to visit the Nurburgring for a drive during a tourist session. This sounds like a difficult job but next to the host in the cabin is Andy Wallace who hit the record speed of 304.77 mph (490.48 kph) with the Chiron Super Sport on the Ehra-Lessien test track owned by VW. There’s probably no other person in the world who can be more helpful in that situation.