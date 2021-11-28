There are a lot of estate enthusiasts out there. Whether it has a turbodiesel or a V8 engine, for as long as it has a long roof, there will be those who will want it. This body style may not be popular, but its rabid fans keep it hanging for a longer time.

Then there are those who want their estates to give sports cars a scare. Although it's a limited market, it's a niche with a loyal following. There's a reason why automakers also build high-performance versions of these load luggers. Just take a look at the Audi RS6, and the upcoming BMW M3 Touring.

That brings us neatly to another German automaker, Mercedes-Benz, more specifically, Mercedes-AMG. North America missed out on the rather special CLS 63 S Shooting Brake with its 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 wrapped in a sleek yet practical body. Even then, it's an incredibly rare car in Europe. Seeing one of these is an occasion, but seeing a tuned one should be a treat. Enter Pogea Racing.

Pogea Racing is based in Germany, and they took one of these hard-to-find Shooting Brakes and gave it even more power. For reference, the twin-turbo V8 made 577 bhp and 590 lb-ft of torque. With Pogea Racing's tweaking and tuning, the end result is 732 bhp and 822 lb-ft of torque. It puts all the power on the road with the 4Matic all-wheel drive system that came from the factory.

So, what are the performance figures? Pogea didn't release any 0 to 60 mph acceleration figures, but it's safe to say it can easily beat its factory claim of about 3.5 seconds. However, the tuning firm did take the car out for a top speed run. The result is a GPS-verified 204.4 mph. Not only that, Pogea claims that their KW suspension keeps the car planted, stable, and comfortable at 186 mph. Yes, there are faster cars out there, but you have to admit, an estate that can break the 200 mph mark is a cool achievement.