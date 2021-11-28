While most of us are simply focused on the electric vehicles themselves, it's hard to escape from the surrounding topics, especially as the EV market expands and changes the paradigm. It's actually getting hilarious.

Earlier this month, GM's CEO Mary Barra was asked about EVs and said that General Motors is the market leader. Not only that, she added that "we are not going to cede our leadership position to anyone" (watch DealBook Online Summit from 4:18 to 5:15).

Those words were later aplified by US President Joe Biden at the GM’s Factory ZERO EV plant tour (29:18):

“It starts here in Detroit. In the auto industry, Detroit is leading the world in electric vehicles. You know how critical it is. Mary, I can remember talking to you way back in January about the need for America to lead in electric vehicles. And I can remember your dramatic announcement that by 2035, GM would be 100 percent electric. You changed the whole story, Mary, wherever—(applause)— wherever you are. There you are. You did, Mary. You electrified the entire automobile industry. I’m serious. You led—and it matters—in drastically improving the climate by reducing hundreds of millions of barrels of oil that will not be used when we’re all electric. You know, up until now, China has been leading in this race, but that’s about to change.”

Most of us who check sales stats were actually surprised that GM is considered as the all-electric car market leader, because the market share is just not there.

Also, Ford said recently that it intends to step up its game and within two years become #2 in the U.S. BEV market, second only to Tesla, as a potential position for further expansion in the future. GM would be number three, at best, in this vision. Ford is much more humble and that's a highly appreciated attribute.

In the case of GM, it seems that we have an unusual abundance of market leaders right now and the news prompts Tesla's CEO Elon Musk for a response:

"Hypothetically, if they did make lots of electric cars, then they would be the leader"

So, there is a chance... However, GM is not producing electric cars in the U.S. right now. The Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV duo continue to be halted through the end of the year, while the GMC Hummer EV is barely starting (customer deliveries are expected in December).

On the other hand, we must remember that GM spent a lot of time to develop and prepare for production of its all-new Ultium platform.

Depending on how good it is, the company really could rebound in 2022 and show that the battle for EV leadership is on. It's our favourite battle, because the customers always are the winners.