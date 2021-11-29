More car purchases are made online on Mondays and Tuesdays than any other days of the week, according to new data. Figures published by online used car supermarket BuyaCar.co.uk showed Monday evening is particularly popular among customers who choose to shop for a vehicle on the internet.

Looking at the website’s own figures for vehicle purchases, the company found a “reliably ‘hot’ window” of activity between 8pm and 9pm every Monday. However, Monday and Tuesday evenings both appear busy, and almost half of all transactions (43 percent) are completed on one of those two days.

BuyaCar.co.uk says the findings suggest although people are now working from home more often, car buyers continue to do their research at the weekend before making a decision at the start of the working week. That could tie in with Saturday being the busiest day of the week for many dealers, as prospective customers could be researching or test-driving at the weekend, then buying online in the week.

The company claims this “hybrid approach” to buying a new car allows customers to see the vehicle in person, but place an order from the comfort of their own home. That approach, BuyaCar.co.uk says, suggests customers want the ability to see and test drive cars, but like to make the final decision online.

Christofer Lloyd, the editor of BuyaCar.co.uk, said the evidence showed drivers were placing orders outside work hours, and dealers could be best served by concentrating their sales effort at the start of the week.

"Our data suggest that many consumers are typically adopting a hybrid approach to buying cars, with those who seek the comfort of seeing their preferred cars in the flesh before buying becoming ready to commit to a deal at the beginning of the week,” he said. "It's also interesting to see that buyers are tending to make their transactions outside working hours. This suggests that they aren't fitting in car buying around work, but specifically dedicating time to placing an order.

"These figures are also useful for dealers who might wonder when an enquiry is best converted into a sale. If the energy to buy is concentrated at the beginning of the week, that may be the most reliable moment to win a wavering customer around."