Here we can take a quick look at the demonstration of Tesla Model 3 Performance acceleration and high-speed driving on an Autobahn in Germany.

The car is able to accelerate from 0 to 155 mph very quickly and smoothly, without unnecessary noise. It appears almost effortless.

According to Cars on Autobahn's measures using QSTARZ LT-6000S, the acceleration results are as follows:

0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds

0-124 mph in 15.0 seconds

62-124 mph in 11.4 seconds

High-speed driving is not something that we would particularly advise, but it's allowed in Germany and might be useful in some cases.

Unfortunately, the higher the speed, the higher the energy consumption and lower the range. This is why on long highway routes that require multiple fast charging stops, it will probably always be better to stick to lower speeds, probably closer to 70-100 mph.

If the range is not an issue, and the road is safe for high-speed driving like in Germany, EVs will easily cope.