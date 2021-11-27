Mitsubishi has kept its promise and brought back the famed Ralliart branding after over a decade of hiatus – that sure is a good bit of news. However, the motorsports division's return in Thailand isn't what we hoped for when it was announced back in May.

Mitsubishi Ralliart is now officially available as an accessories package in the Land of Smiles, specifically for the Pajero Sport SUV (otherwise known as the Montero Sport) and the Triton pickup truck (also known as the Strada). For us and a handful of car nuts out there, this is a bit disappointing as we were hoping for performance-oriented upgrades rather than just aesthetic additions.

Gallery: Mitsubishi Ralliart in Thailand

11 Photos

For the Pajero Sport, the Ralliart accessories package includes red front and rear bumper garnishes, a black tailgate spoiler connected to the black roof, wing arch moulding, mud flaps, floor mats, and Ralliart side decals. The Triton likewise receives the Ralliart front garnishes, side decals, mud flaps, and floor mats, though there's an addition of a bedliner for the rear box.

Interestingly, the Ralliart package is available only for both models' rear-wheel-drive variants, with the pickup truck getting the package on both double and mega cab body configurations. Colour options are limited to black and white for both utility vehicles.

There isn't any information about the next Ralliart offerings coming from Mitsubishi. Will these accessories be available for the 4x4 variants in the future?

More importantly, is there more to the Ralliart brand apart from these aesthetic updates? Only time will tell, but there were initial reports before that this signals Mitsubishi's involvement in motorsports. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has also been rumoured to be the first Ralliart model to arrive. But now that the brand is here as an accessories package, we're wondering what's the next move for the Diamond brand.

At this point, we're trying not to expect so to avoid further disappointment, but we all know deep inside that we want to see an evolutionary return.