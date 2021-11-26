A new BMW 7 Series is upon us and no matter how much we deny it, we could be looking at yet another quirky update to another Bimmer based on the spotted prototypes. The biggest Bimmer saloon seems to be getting a two-tier headlight layout. That sure is a polarising design direction so whether that's a good thing or not, it's all up to you.

To help you visualise a Bimmer with split headlights, Spain's Motor gives us an unofficial rendering of the upcoming new 7 Series based on the spy shots. It's honestly a lot to take in, but we're still hoping that BMW isn't going for this fascia for the 7er.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 7 Series new spy photos

10 Photos

The spied prototype showed us that there's a strip of LED at the top of the bonnet, while the main cluster sits below. The two lighting modules appear to be enclosed in a rectangular shape. At the centre, the kidney grille isn't getting any smaller, so I hope by now we all get used to it already.

To be fair, the 7 Series isn't the only Bimmer that's about to get a split headlight configuration. The X7 has been spotted with the same layout during some test runs at the Nurburgring.

The upcoming 7er will be using an updated configuration of its CLAR platform. That said, expect the large sedan to come in various powertrains, namely petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric versions. There won't be any V12 this time though, as confirmed by the automaker as early as 2019.

Expect BMW to unveil the next 7 Series sometime next year. Let's see whether the two-tier headlights will work for the saloon or not.