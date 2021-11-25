The Koenigsegg Jesko, named after Christian von Koenigsegg's father, started production this past summer. It has a €2.5 million (approx. £2.1 million) starting price with one option costing £340,000. Yeah, it's kinda special, and the meat of the hypercar is its powertrain. It's a revised version of the company's twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8, though Koenigsegg worked to reduce the powertrain inertia, creating one of the fastest accelerating engines in the world.

Christian demonstrated this in a new video posted to the company's YouTube channel. The automaker worked to make the engine lighter and more responsive, developing it in tandem with its new Light Speed Transmission, which lacks a traditional flywheel and clutch and weighs just 98 kilograms (198 pounds). That, alongside the engine's lightweight components, allows the V8 to rocket from idle to redline within milliseconds – 231 to be exact. That's how long it takes the engine to go from full idle to 7,800 rpm, the redline at neutral.

Gallery: Koenigsegg Jesko pre-production prototype

12 Photos

That equates to an acceleration rate of 31,700 rpm per second, and that's not even the engine's fastest. When the car is out driving, with the redline at 8,500, the acceleration is even faster – up to 46,000 rpm per second. Christian claims it's one of the fastest accelerating engines he's ever seen. The low-inertia engine makes up to a whopping 1,600 bhp (1,193 kilowatts) and 1,106 pound-feet (1,500 Newton-metres) of torque. The revised engine received a new 180-degree flat-plane crankshaft, larger turbochargers, and a tweaked intake.

Deliveries are expected to begin next spring, with the brand planning to produce just 125 examples. A fully kitted model crests £3.5 million. Koenigsegg also has the Jesko Absolute, which is expected to break the 300-mph (482-kph) barrier, which will be the fastest model Koenigsegg ever builds. Electric vehicles might be right around the corner, though the combustion engine isn't going quietly into the night.