BMW Motorsport will celebrate 50 years of racing and performance car success on May 24. To mark the important occasion, customers of M models or vehicles with the M Sport package will have the option of opting for retro emblems that will include the division's original blue, red, and violet colour scheme.

BMW will begin taking orders for vehicles with the old-school badge in January 2022. Production of these models will begin in March 2022. The price for getting the retro emblem instead of the standard one isn't yet available.

BMW Motorsport GmbH got started in 1972 and began racing in 1973. Its emblem featured semicircles in blue, red, and violet. The meaning of this was blue to represent BMW, red to symbolise racing, and violet to express the connection between those two concepts.

BMW Motorsport GmbH became BMW M GmbH since 1993. The logo also shifted slightly to turn the violet colour into more of a dark blue shade.

Offering the retro emblem won't be BMW's only way of celebrating the foundation of its motorsport branch. Some M models will be available in some old-school colours like Dakar Yellow, Fire Orange, Daytona Violet, Macao Blue, Imola Red, and Frozen Marina Bay Blue.

New M models will launch during 2022, too. The M3 Touring will offer an estate from the performance vehicle for the first time in years. The M4 will get even more performance from the CSL variant. The new M2 will offer buyers a somewhat smaller sports coupe than the M4. The first electrified M product is also on the way.

BMW Motorsport will also have a special place at important events for classic cars throughout 2022. BMW will highlight these special models at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.