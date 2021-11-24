Elon Musk seems to be in a good mood these days. He’s been posting all sorts of jokes on Twitter, including one about US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris, whom he has labelled as NPCs that don’t have Tesla in their dialogue tree.

That was an obvious dig at the Biden administration for constantly ignoring Tesla and refusing to acknowledge its merits in pushing electric vehicles to the mainstream.

Now, it looks like JP Morgan, the bank that recently sued Tesla over stock warrants linked to Musk’s infamous “funding secured” tweet from 2018, is another high-profile target for his irony. While most people would be concerned by a $162 million lawsuit, Musk is taking it with stride and his response to it is tongue-in-cheek.

In the lawsuit, JP Morgan said that it had no choice but to seek legal action against Tesla, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“We have provided Tesla multiple opportunities to fulfill its contractual obligations, so it is unfortunate that they have forced this issue into litigation.”

Musk’s response?

“If JPM doesn’t withdraw their lawsuit, I will give them a one star review on Yelp. This is my final warning!”

No kidding, that’s exactly what he told WSJ. In a reply to a tweet of the above quote, Elon Musk ironically said that “serious allegations deserve serious responses.” He didn’t actually deliver on his “threat,” although a parody Yelp review of JP Morgan from Elon Musk surfaced on Twitter earlier today and it’s hilarious (see bottom of this page).

To be fair, Musk didn’t have to leave a review himself as his army of followers took that upon themselves. They flooded JP Morgan’s Yelp page with one-star reviews, taking the bank’s score from four stars to one star. As a result, posting reviews is blocked at the time of writing.

The business world would certainly be a lot more boring without Elon Musk, but all joking aside, his reaction to the lawsuit indicates there’s not much room for reconciliation between Tesla and JP Morgan.

As Teslarati notes, the EV maker and Musk himself have been distancing themselves from the bank for some time now. JP Morgan’s investment bankers have not worked on any Tesla offering or transaction since 2016, public records show.