Porsche allegedly showed a rendering of a larger, possibly three-row crossover to dealers at a recent meeting, according to Automotive News. The model would slot above the Cayenne and would reportedly arrive in the second half of this decade.

One dealer who saw the vehicle described it to Automotive News as "part sedan, part crossover" and called it "rakish." The crossover allegedly doesn't share styling cues with the Macan or Cayenne. Power reportedly comes from a plug-in hybrid, but a fully electric variant would likely arrive later.

A Porsche spokesperson told Automotive News that this vehicle was part of the Porsche Unseen programme where the company creates renderings for potential vehicles "the majority of which don't make it beyond the ideas stage," this person said. "We're grateful for such creativity within our business, as we're continually exploring new opportunities and where we might compete in the future."

The larger Porsche crossover might take advantage of innovations from the Audi Project Artemis and the flagship electric vehicle that goes by the codename Landjet. The EV is supposed to have an advanced driving assistance system that allows for covering long distances without driver input. The latest info is that the Audi model arrives in 2024.

To make this ambitious vehicle happen, the people working on Project Artemis reportedly have access to resources throughout the Volkswagen Group, not just within Audi. The plan is that autonomous tech can eventually trickle down to more affordable models.

Earlier reports suggest the Landjet has three rows of seating and blends saloon and crossover styling cues. This fits closely with how the Porsche dealers describe the rendering of the larger crossover.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen is working on Project Trinity that aims to create the automaker's next generation of electric vehicles by 2026. The company is touting the resulting products as being able to charge as quickly as refuelling a combustion vehicle and setting new standards in EV driving range.