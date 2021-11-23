With the Daytona SP3, Ferrari has a brand new exotic toy to offer its wealthy customers. Meanwhile, McLaren has been making the headlines in the last few weeks with reports of a potential sale to Volkswagen Group. But how do these two automakers compete when it comes to some of their most powerful and fastest production cars?

Daniel Abt has a new popular video on YouTube which shows us a direct drag duel between a Ferrari SF90 and a McLaren 765LT. These are two of the most potent supercars on the market these days and they rely on a very different philosophy. Let’s see what’s hiding underneath the skin.

The Ferrari is a performance-oriented hybrid powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged engine supported by no fewer than three electric motors. This setup provides an all-wheel-drive layout and a peak output of 986 bhp (735 kilowatts). An eight-speed automatic transmission channels the power to the wheels.

Against it, the 765LT relies on a more traditional approach. It has a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 sourced from the 720S on which it is based but with a power of 755 bhp (555 kW). The McLaren uses a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, which sends the power to the rear wheels only.

The drag race from the video here was filmed at an outside temperature of about 37.4 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius). This means the surface is cold and the powerful supercars will struggle to find traction. Keep in mind that the Ferrari is AWD, but the McLaren is the lighter vehicle because it lacks electric motors and a battery pack.

Of course, power, weight, and traction are the only factors that decide such a close race. The driver’s skills behind the wheel could make a huge difference, and that’s why there are different winners in the races between the SF90 and 765LT here.