The Tesla Model S Plaid is quicker than any other production car ever built, so it should easily beat the Porsche 918 and Ferrari LaFerrari. However, the questions are, by how much, and for how long? The Triple F Collection says it was time to figure out just how fast the Model S really is, and we have to say, it seems they were quite surprised.

The guys from Triple F Collection head out to an abandoned airstrip with the Model S Plaid, the Porsche 918, and the Ferrari LaFerrari. They talk about racing the Plaid versus both the Porsche and the Ferrari individually. However, the LaFerrari driver decides to sit it out, or at least not really even try, while the Tesla and Porsche race for over a quarter-mile.

The airstrip has some loose rocks, and the 918 gets a chip in its windscreen early on. Perhaps that's why they decide not to push the Ferrari. Keep in mind, the LaFerrari is a very exclusive car, and it cost some $1.5 million when it was new. Only about 700 LaFerraris even exist, and it's not uncommon for the car to sell at auction for $7 million or more. Meanwhile, the Plaid starts at $129,990 and the 918 started at $845,000 when it was available new.

At any rate, the guys talk about how the race might turn out. They figure the Plaid will be the clear winner off the line thanks to its incredible electric torque. However, they also assume the 918 will catch up and eventually pass the Model S as the race goes on.

Do you agree with their projections? Which car do you think will win? Without spoiling it for you, we will say that Triple F Collection calls the results "rather surprising," though we weren't surprised at all.