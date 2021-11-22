Nissan presents at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show its all-new, all-electric crossover/SUV, the Ariya, which will be launched in the US in Fall 2022 (see details here).

This new car looks a lot more premium than the Nissan LEAF, but also the prices are at a much higher level. The launch edition will start at $53,450 (MSRP), while the base version will be $45,950 (MSRP).

The Nissan Ariya will be a significantly better and more capable electric car than the Nissan LEAF. It will have more range, more charging power, better acceleration and more utility.

Based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform, the car will have a 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable) for up to 300 miles (483 km) of range on a single charge. The battery is finally liquid-cooled and the charging inlet will be CCS instead of CHAdeMO. The top-of-the-line versions will be dual-motor all-wheel-drive.

An interesting design, nice interior, a premium touch here and there and multiple features might make the Nissan Ariya an interesting choice, however, this car should have been on the market a few years earlier.

Some of the Ariya's characteristics might be better than other comparable crossover/SUVs like the Volkswagen ID.4. We are really eager to see whether Nissan will rebound in the EV segment with the Ariya in late 2022.

In the future, Nissan is expected to introduce additional Ariya versions, probably also with a smaller 66 kWh battery (63 kWh usable).

Let's take a look at the videos from the show:

2023 Nissan Ariya prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19" $45,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $39,625 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19" $48,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $42,625 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19" (limited edition)

$53,450 +$1,175 $7,500 $47,125 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19" $58,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $52,625

2023 Nissan Ariya basic specs