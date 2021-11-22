Less than 20 years ago, Porsche was all about sports cars. Then the Cayenne arrived to signal Zuffenhausen's portfolio expansion, which continued with the likes of the Panamera saloon / Panamera Sport Turismo estate and the smaller Macan crossover. Fast forward to 2021, the German high-end brand is also selling a fully electric Taycan sedan joined by a couple of zero-emissions Cross Turismo / Sport Turismo estates, with another EV on the way.

Debuting in 2022, the all-electric Macan will likely go by a fresh name to distance itself from the combustion-engined model, which is expected to go out of production as early as 2024. In the meantime, our spies have caught several prototypes of the crossover testing without a petrol mill in the company of a white Taycan.

Gallery: Porsche Macan EV new spy photos

41 Photos

Never mind the stickers slapped onto the front to mimic the headlights because the real ones are already visible and take after those of the Taycan and the Mission E concept before it. Interestingly, the prototypes are also carrying around an extra set of lights mounted lower in the bumper, which makes us think those are the main clusters and the upper ones are only for the daytime running lights.

The prototypes are not exactly pretty what with the extra body cladding and an unusual melange of old and new body parts. We do get to see the retractable rear spoiler in action, along with Porsche's now typical fake exhaust tips it installs on electric prototypes to show Germans do have a sense of humour. The quarter window is nothing more than a sticker to hide the rear glass, and it would appear the Macan EV will have a more sloped roofline judging by the inclination of the tailgate, giving it a sportier look.

There is a fair amount of extra disguise on the derrière and we're fairly certain those dotted taillights are not the final setup. The positioning of the third brake light has changed compared to the gasoline-fueled Macan where it's mounted in the roof spoiler like on virtually most cars that have a tailgate. The prototypes are riding on large 21-inch wheels wrapped in winter tires.

Riding on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, the silent Porsche Macan will be a sportier and more expensive alternative to the Q6 E-Tron as part of a tie-up between Porsche and Audi to develop the new platform. Unlike the lesser MEB hardware, PPE-based electric vehicles will accommodate rear-wheel steering, air suspension, torque vectoring, and support for 350-kW charging thanks to the 800V setup like the Taycan and E-Tron GT.

PPE won't be just for crossovers as it will be used by the two brands for upper midsize and luxury class vehicles, including even estate. Audi has already previewed an A6 E-Tron coming as a Sportback before the middle of the decade and chances are Porsche will be putting the PPE to good use on additional products beyond the electric Macan.

Both the Q6 E-Tron and Macan EV will be officially unveiled later next year, with the dynamic electric duo going on sale in 2023.