The Toyota dealer for the United Arab Emirates commissioned the construction of a full-sized example of the latest Land Cruiser out of Lego. It took 12 people 2,688 hours to develop the plan and to assemble over 440,000 blocks into the shape of this big SUV.

The Lego Land Cruiser measures 495 centimetres (194.9 inches) long and 188 centimetres (74 inches) tall just like the real thing. The plastic vehicle weighs 2,050 kilograms (4,519 pounds). For comparison, the actual Land Cruiser with the 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 weighs 3,230 kilograms (7,121 pounds).

"We hope that our Lego Land Cruiser build will bring out the inner child in all of us as well as delight our loyal Land Cruiser and LEGO fans across the UAE," Andy Barratt, managing director of Al-Futtaim Lexus and Al-Futtaim Toyota said.

The Lego Land Cruiser will be on display at the Dubai Mall from 15th November to 15th December. If you happen to be there, it looks worth checking out.

The new Land Cruiser is not coming to the United States, but Americans are getting the Lexus LX600, which is largely identical except for having a more luxurious cabin. Power comes from a 3.5-litre V6 making 409 bhp (305 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-metres) that runs through a 10-speed automatic.

For folks looking for more off-road ability, the F Sport trim for the LX600 adds a Torsen limited-slip differential and revised suspension tuning. It rides on 22-inch wheels.

Inside the LX, there's a dual-screen infotainment system with a 12.3-inch display on top and a 7.0-inch screen below it. An available Ultra Luxury package adds reclining rear seats, a fold-down front passenger seat, a rear entertainment system.

Building a full-sized Lego vehicle is a somewhat common way to promote a new model. Just in 2021, we saw 1:1 replicas of the Toyota Supra and Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 from the plastic blocks. We created a slideshow of 20 more examples for anyone with an interest in seeing more.