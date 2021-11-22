Toyota has unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show its first global all-electric model, the Toyota bZ4X, which will enter the market in mid-2021. It should actually arrive at the US dealerships in Spring. It's expected to be available in all 50 states.

Just like in Japan, there will be two versions of the Toyota bZ4X:

front-wheel drive with 201 bhp (150 kW) electric motor and 71.4 kWh battery for up to 250 miles (402 km) of range

all-wheel drive with 215 bhp (160 kW) system output (2x 80 kW) and 72.8 kWh battery (the range estimation was not disclosed)

The main difference compared to the Japanese version is that the AWD version has a 72.8 kWh battery (we guess that there will be two separate battery cell suppliers - thus the difference).

The good thing is that the battery should be really long-lasting with target capacity retention of 90% of initial capacity after 10 years of ownership.

The Toyota bZ4X is based on the BEV-dedicated e-TNGA platform jointly with Subaru. The car itself will be offered also as the Subaru Solterra (in the US only in AWD version).

The Japanese manufacturer has provided the few first pre-production bZ4X units to the media for static preview of the car, so let's take a look at this new model.

In our opinion, it might be a very important model to attract Toyota's customers to BEVs, but its success is of course highly dependent on the pricing.

Toyota bZ4X specs (U.S.):

Toyota bZ4X FWD version:



Manufacturer-estimated range: up to 250 miles (402 km)



71.4 kWh battery

355 V, liquid cooled

battery capacity retention ratio (target): 90% after 10 years or 240,000 km (150,000 miles)

battery 355 V, liquid cooled battery capacity retention ratio (target): 90% after 10 years or 240,000 km (150,000 miles) front-wheel drive (E-axle - integrated motor, single-speed transmission and inverter)

"AC synchronous" motor

"AC synchronous" motor peak system output of 201 bhp (150 kW) and 265 Nm of torque

Weight: 4,232 lbs/1,920 kg (4,839 lbs/2,195 kg total)

Dimensions: Length - 184.6 in, Width - 73.2 in, Height - 64.9 in (inc. antenna), Wheelbase - 112.2 in

Heat pump-type air-conditioning

Over-the-air (OTA) software updates

e-TNGA platform

Toyota bZ4X AWD version: