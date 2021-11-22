Our spy photographers snapped a very interesting Audi A3 prototype earlier this week and it was a lifted hatchback with visual tweaks compared to the standard model. The test car was still camouflaged, though most of the modifications were almost clearly visible. Our Russian colleagues and friends at Kolesa.ru have rendered that car to unveil all the little details.

What you see in the attached gallery below is a lifted A3 with a little more plastic cladding, larger wheel arches, and larger wheels. We have to admit it looks unexpectedly good and we believe this is a very accurate preview of the actual model.

Gallery: Audi A3 Allroad renderings

2 Photos

One major difference with the regular model is the more pronounced radiator grille. In the lifted model, it looks like the one on the A1 Citycarver. It is difficult to say for now, but we expect the suspension to be lifted by around 35 mm (2.0 inches) compared to the standard A3.

Building an A3 Allroad - or whatever Audi decides to call the more rugged A3 - shouldn't be a very difficult task as the vehicle's sister models VW Golf and Skoda Octavia both have lifted versions. The A3 is the most expensive and premium model of the trio, though it shares the same MQB bones with its more affordable cousins. An all-wheel drive could be considered 99 percent sure at this point, knowing that even the regular A3 is available with Audi’s Quattro system.

Depending on the region, the A3 is available with a number of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, and there’s also a plug-in hybrid variant. We expect the same range to be available for the lifted A3, though, obviously, the range-topping 2.5-litre inline-five is not in the cards.