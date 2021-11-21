How does the Nürburgring blitzing RS Q8 handle muddy off-road trails? To see just how good the Audi RS Q8 is when the pavement turns to gravel, the team at carwow had a unique idea. They decided to perform an off-road drag race where they pit the pavement munching RS Q8 against the pedestrian Dacia Duster. If this race was on tarmac, we could declare the winner right now, however, the lack of grip makes things slightly different.

The Audi RS Q8 is one of the fastest SUVs around the hallowed Nürburgring. This 2,390 kg SUV is capable of setting a blistering 7 minutes and 42 seconds which is the current lap record for production SUVs. This insane level of performance boils down to some impressive engineering and technology to allow such a heavy vehicle to produce supercar levels of performance.

The Audi RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 591 bhp and 590 lb-ft of torque. This power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system makes sure that this insane power reaches the asphalt without any drama. With a 0 to 60 mph time of only 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph, there are not many vehicles that can compete with the RS Q8.

Welcome to the humble Dacia Duster. This affordable compact family SUV is the perfect mode of transportation for a small family who needs an all-weather capable vehicle. The Dacia Duster is powered by a sensible 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine that pumps out an adequate 115 bhp.

In this muddy drag race of expensive versus affordable, there can be only one winner. Will it be the powerful Audi or the more sensible Dacia Duster? Let’s find out!