Kia presents at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show the Kia EV6 model which is expected to enter the UK market soon and will be offered in other European countries as well.

The price of the Kia EV6 in the UK will begin from £40,945. You can see details and preliminary specs here.

The model shown on the display is the GT Line version. We must admit that it's a really attractive car, although some of its design cues might be polarising.

Side-by-side with the car we can see also Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform used in the Kia EV6, as well as in the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

All of the upcoming all-electric models from Hyundai, Kia and Genesis will be based on this solution, which offers high-capacity batteries for long range (up to about 300 miles), dual motor all-wheel drive and ultra-fast charging capability (0-80% charge in under 18 minutes in the case of Kia EV6).

This particular Kia EV6 is the one that set a new Guinness World Record in terms of the shortest charging time on a journey across the US (from New York City to Los Angeles) - 7 hours 10 minutes and 1 second.

According to Kia's representative from Canada, the company already has some 2,000 orders for the EV6 in Canada specifically. We don't know the number in the US, but it might be substantially higher simply because it's a bigger market.

Sales in South Korea and Europe already started earlier this year.

Gallery: Kia EV6 At The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show