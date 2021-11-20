The Hyundai i30 N hot hatch is ready to take on the Autobahn in Germany for a top-speed run. The Hyundai i30 N took on the hot hatch establishment when it was unveiled in 2017 where it carved out its own spot among the best hatchbacks in the world. This 2021 i30 N follows the tried-and-true formula of the original with a small twist, instead of the familiar 6-speed manual transmission, this i30 N uses Hyundai’s new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. How does the i30 N drive with an automatic? Let’s find out.

The Hyundai i30 N uses the familiar modern hot hatchback formula. First, you take a family-friendly hatchback, next you add a powerful turbocharged engine, and finally, you revise the suspension and brakes for the perfect practical performance package.

The Hyundai i30 N is based on the tried-and-true i30 hatchback. Hyundai adds a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine that produces a stout 271 bhp and 260 lb-ft of torque. This powerful engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic. There’s a limited split differential to help the front tyres distribute all of this power and torque to the pavement which is a big help in a front-wheel-drive hot hatch like this.

Hyundai states that the new 8-speed dual-clutch can take you from 50-75 mph in 3.3 secs which is 2.1 seconds faster than the manual i30 N. The dual-clutch i30 N also features Hyundai’s unique overboost function called N Grin Shift or NGS for short. This mode allows for increased power for a 30-second blast to help with passing or high-performance driving situations.

The Hyundai i30 N is a fun hot hatchback that offers a huge number of features and performance. It’s great to see a new dual-clutch i30 N sprint to its top speed on the roads of Germany where you can experience its full performance.