The BMW X1 wore a complete camouflage wrap the first time our spy photographers captured it out testing. There was a sliver of the bonnet exposed, but BMW was determined to keep the updated design hidden. Nearly 18 months later, a fresh batch of spy shots shows that the automaker still isn’t ready to reveal the new models, though it can’t keep everything about the redesigned crossover a secret.

The latest photos show the crossover still covered in camo, though there is a distinct difference at the rear where quad-exhaust tips poke out from under the bumper. Previous spy shots didn’t have any exhaust tips, which indicates this isn’t your standard X1. However, don’t go thinking four tailpipes means this is a full-blown X1 M. It’s not. The camo hides much of the car’s styling, but it doesn’t appear to have the aggressiveness one would associate with an M model.

Gallery: BMW X1 M35i Spy Photos

16 Photos

That’s because this is the X1 M35i, the model for those who want some of that M Performance power and styling without an M car’s financial requirement. It’s similar to the M135i and M235i models BMW offers. Those two offer 302 bhp (225 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (332 Newton-metres) of torque, though BMW could tweak the turbo 2.0-lite to produce a bit more to compensate for the X1’s extra mass. That would put it in direct competition with the Mercedes-AMG GLA35. It’s unclear

The next-gen X1 will arrive with a variety of powertrains, including a fully electric iX1 variant. However, it won’t be available right away. The next-gen X1 is expected to go on sale in the latter half of 2022, so we should see it break cover early next year. BMW hasn’t said when the electric X1 could arrive, though rumours suggest it could be as soon as 2023, though that’s subject to change.