Hyundai Seven Concept At The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

The Hyundai Seven Concept, unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, previews the Hyundai Ioniq 7 SUV, which is expected to follow the Ioniq 5, and the upcoming Ioniq 6 models.

The final production version will be most likely tuned-down to a more conventional form, but the general design clues, including the Ioniq’s signature Parametric Pixel lights, are here to stay.

There are not mirrors or conventional door handles in the concept, we can also see some cool wheel designs.

In general, it's one of the most interesting vehicle in Los Angeles that might be one of the top mid- to large- electric SUVs.

The Seven Concept and the production Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), so we will see long range (potentially exceeding 300 miles), dual motor all-wheel drive system with strong acceleration and very good charging capabilities.

It's worth noting that Kia also presents an electric SUV concept at the show - the Kia Concept EV9 - based on the E-GMP platform.

We guess that the market launch will happen no earlier than in 2023, as even the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has not yet been launched in the US (it should very soon though).

Interior - aside from the flat floor - is pure design work rather than automotive product. However, it indicates the direction in which Hyundai heads.

They want to make the passenger compartment more flexible and friendly, simple and minimalist with a big display and more driving automation.

Hyundai Seven concept target specs:

over 300 miles (483 km) of range

DC fast charging: from 10% to 80% of state-of-charge (SOC) in about 20 minutes at 350 kW chargers (800 V)