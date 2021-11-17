Hyundai has a growing fleet of electrified vehicles, ranging from the stylish Ioniq 5 to the wild and wacky Nexo fuel-cell. You can even get plug-in versions of some of the brand’s best crossovers. For this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai is introducing the Seven concept, a fully electric full-sized SUV that previews an upcoming EV offering.

The Hyundai Seven concept features clean, modern body panels, following in the stylistic footsteps of the 45 concept from 2019, which bred the production Ioniq 5, and the Prophecy sports car concept from 2020 (which we hope joins the range soon). The front fascia features a slim LED light bar that stretches the width of the bonnet, with two vertical fog lights beneath it on either side of a faux mesh grille. The backside employs a glass partition with an illuminated Hyundai logo and a full-width LED taillight bar that matches the same treatment on the front end.

Built atop Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform – which also underpins the Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60 – the Seven concept uses the same 800-volt architecture as those vehicles with the ability to support 350-kilowatt fast charging. The Seven concept can reportedly recharge from 10 to 80 percent in just 10 minutes, with a targeted driving range of over 300 miles (483 kilometres). As this is just a concept, though, Hyundai doesn’t list things like horsepower and torque.

Open the pillar-less sliding doors and the Seven concept has a wonderfully spacious cabin with a lounge-like cabin experience, and oversized chairs meant to mimic household furniture. Its sizeable 126.0-inch wheelbase and totally flat floor afford it all that room, while Hyundai even pushed the wheels outward as much as possible in an effort to extend the platform.

Gallery: Hyundai Seven Concept

23 Photos

Sustainable materials like mineral plaster, bamboo wood, and carpet line the cabin, while the interior paint is made from renewable resources. The fabric seats are hygienically treated with antibacterial properties, and the copper surfaces ensure further cleanliness. There’s even a Hygiene Airflow System with UVC Sterilisation, which adopts filtering technology used on modern passenger airliners.

We expect the Seven to reach production – in some form – in the near future. It would join Hyundai’s growing Ioniq range and help support the brand’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2045. Along with the Seven concept, those in attendance of this year’s LA Auto Show will also be able to see the Xcient heavy-duty fuel-cell truck and the Ioniq 5.