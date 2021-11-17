Driving an old, naturally aspirated and carburetted V8 is always fun - we would prefer that over an autonomous ride in a fully-electric shuttle any day of the week and twice on Sundays. And if we can do that on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn, it’s an absolute dream come true.

We bet filming the video attached at the top of this page was a blast for the TopSpeedGermany team, and the result of their work is gorgeous. They had a 1966 Ford Mustang to play with in front of the camera and see what maximum speed it can hit. Under the bonnet is a 4.7-litre two-barrel V8, delivering 200 bhp (149 kilowatts) and 282 pound-feet (382 Newton-metres) of pure naturally aspirated twist.

You will probably agree that driving a vintage muscle car on mountain roads is probably not the best experience you can have behind the wheel of an old-school V8 beast. The Autobahn, however, offers endless stretches of unrestricted roads where the Mustang feels at home. And oh, what a joy that feels even by just watching the video.

The ivory white Mustang from the clip here has no trouble joining the busy Autobahn traffic and quickly hits decent speeds of about 100 miles per hour (160 kilometres per hour). Just a few modern cars are faster than it on the motorway that day, and the highest number we saw on the speedometer is around 130 mph (210 kph). However, as you can see, that’s surely not the most precise measuring device we can imagine and the speed can’t be confirmed.

One thing we miss while watching this video is footage from the fuel gauge. Knowing how thirsty these cars are, it would have been cool to see how quickly the V8 engine drains the petrol from the 60-litre (16-gallon) tank.