The Tesla Model Y is one of the best electric all-rounders money can buy right now, and in range-topping Performance guise it will out-accelerate almost any other car it will meet on the road.

What if that car is the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, you ask? That’s what Edmunds wanted to find out (among other things) by pitting its Tesla Model Y Performance long-termer against the top-dog Mach-E model.

This comparison makes a lot of sense because if you look at the Mach-E GT Performance Edition’s specs it will be clear that it’s squarely aimed at the Model Y Performance. The dual-motor Mach-E boasts 480 bhp and 634 lb-ft (858 Nm) of torque, which enables it to go from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.5 seconds, according to Ford.

The Model Y Performance also has a dual-motor powertrain that makes 450 bhp and 500 lb-ft (677 Nm) of torque. Edmunds tested the MYP’s acceleration and found it to do 0-60 in 3.7 seconds—only 0.2 seconds slower than the official estimate.

These cars are also neck and neck when it comes to pricing, with the Mach-E GT Performance Edition costing $69,800 as tested, while the Model Y Performance cost Edmunds $68,700. As for the driving range, the Tesla has the upper hand with a claimed 303 miles (487 km) versus 260 miles (418 km) for the Ford.

Mind you, Edmunds does not take any of these specs for granted, thoroughly assessing the acceleration and range to find real-world values. There are some surprises in the video, but the biggest one may be the fact that the reviewer noticed the Mach-E GT Performance was losing power during acceleration runs and track testing.

As it turns out, the performance EV can only unleash maximum power for five seconds at a time in order to preserve battery life. Needless to say, that’s frustrating and Edmunds’ Ryan ZumMallen would rather have the Tesla, even though it’s less fun to drive on a track and the Mach-E also brakes and rides better. Here's hoping Ford will find a way to fix this annoying limitation with the next (OTA) update.