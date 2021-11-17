Peugeot has confirmed minor updates for its popular 3008 and 5008 family SUVs as part of their 2022 model changes. The two stylish SUVs have received some minor styling tweaks and a handful of other updates ahead of the new year, and the revamped models are now available to order.

The update sees both cars get minor external changes, including new gloss black door mirror caps on the Active Premium, Allure and Allure Premium trim levels. According to Peugeot, the move gives the decidedly un-sporty 3008 and 5008 a “sportier look”, while also complementing the “frameless” front grille.

Inside, the changes are even less obvious, with the high-end GT trim getting a new upholstery as standard. Peugeot calls the new Belomka cloth a “premium” material, which will share the seats with Mistral leather and Akinite copper stitching.

In 2022, all 3008s and 5008s will also come with Peugeot’s next generation digital i-Cockpit instrument display and a tiny steering wheel, while Allure models upwards will come with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation. All models above the Allure will also get the same screen, which also includes a three-year subscription to TomTom Live updates and speed camera alerts.

And that isn’t the only safety technology available, with driver aids including infra-red night vision cameras and lane positioning assistance also available. The two family cars are also offered with adaptive cruise control, which maintains a safe distance to the car in front.

Prices for the 2022 3008 – the smaller of the two models – start at £27,905, which pays for an entry-level Active Premium model with the 128 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine. A 1.5-litre diesel is also available with 128 bhp, while there are two plug-in hybrids: the 222 bhp Hybrid 225 and the all-wheel-drive, 296 bhp Hybrid4 300.

However, to get hold of those more eco-friendly models, you will have to dig slightly deeper into your pockets. The Hybrid 225 is only available in Allure, Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium trims, with prices starting at £37,310. The Hybrid4 300 comes in at Allure Premium trim, costing more than £43,000.

The 5008 meanwhile, starts at £30,360, which also pays for an Active Premium model with the 128 bhp 1.2-litre PureTech engine. The line-up is similar to that of the 3008, except there are no plug-in hybrid options. Instead, the 5008 is offered with a 1.6-litre petrol engine or a 2-litre diesel, both of which come with 178 bhp.