Seeing a Bugatti EB110 is a rare enough sight, but here's a chance to watch one on a dyno. Plus, the driver takes it on the road and isn't afraid to push the supercar a little.

The downside is that according to the YouTube comments the owner doesn't want to show the numbers on the dyno. It would be fascinating to see what this supercar is making at the wheels after nearly three decades.

The EB110 packs a 3.5-litre V12 with four turbochargers that runs through a six-speed manual to an all-wheel-drive system. In the GT model in this video, the mill has a factory rating of 552 bhp (412 kilowatts). The more powerful SS pushes the output to 604 bhp (450 kW).

This car sounds absolutely fantastic because of the raw sound that is generally difficult to get from a turbocharged vehicle. The owner removed the mufflers to let this EB110 be a little louder.

On the outside, the EB110 follows the 1980s and 1990s trend of having an angular look. This one has some softer lines that preview what Bugatti would eventually do for the Veyron. The scissor doors are always nice to see on a supercar.

The EB110's interior comes from an era that predates screens being commonplace, so there are traditional, analogue gauges. Like many supercars from this era, rearward visibility it largely nonexistent, but there's a peek at the engine. The expansive windscreen and narrow A-pillars give the driver a great view of the road ahead.

Business problems meant that Bugatti made very few examples of the EB110. The total included 96 examples of the GT, fewer than 40 units of the SS, and two factory-built race cars. Michael Schumacher owned a special example that had the engine from the SS but the more luxury-oriented cabin from GT.