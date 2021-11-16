In July 2019, Audi presented the A1 Citycarver as an extension of the company’s Allroad family of adventure-friendly vehicles. It is a small hatchback with off-road optics and a slightly raised suspension. It seems that the Germans could add yet another high-riding model to its lineup, and these are the first spy photos of that car.

For now, we will simply call it the A3 Allroad, though that name is still unconfirmed. These shots depict a lifted A3 test car with a camouflage covering the lower section of its body, expected to be positioned between the A3 hatch and the Q3. It’s difficult to see what’s hiding underneath the disguise, though, to our eyes, it looks like there’s some sort of plastic cladding around the wheel arches. The protective covering extends to the front bumper, and there seem to be wider side skirts.

Gallery: Lifted Audi A3 spied

18 Photos

There’s not much to be seen at the back where the layout appears to be unchanged compared to the standard A3. This green prototype is most likely powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain judging by the charging port on the front left fender. Also, it has roof rails which are not standard equipment on the regular A3.

The A1 Citycarver has a suspension that is lifted by 35 mm (2.0 inches) compared to the A1 hatchback, and the same treatment could be applied to the A3 as well. Model-specific wheels and potentially an all-wheel-drive system could also be part of the mix, though, again, nothing can be confirmed for now.

This is our first sighting of this new member of the Audi A3 family and we don’t know much about it at the moment. Given the recent launch of the RS3 as the most potent A3 model, we expect the lifted A3 to join the range at some point towards the second half of the year. This is an early prediction, though, and Audi’s plan could be different.