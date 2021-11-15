Let's be honest and admit Skoda is far from being the most exciting car brand in the Volkswagen Group's portfolio, but it is one of the most successful. Part of that success is attributed to the Karoq, a compact crossover seen as an indirect replacement of the quirky Yeti. How popular is it? It was the Czech brand's second best-selling model throughout 2020 as well as in the first half of this year, after the Octavia.

Ahead of November 30 when the C-segment crossover will receive the typical mid-cycle facelift, the Mladá Boleslav brand has released a couple of teaser images. Despite the missing badge on the front wing/fender and judging by the two-tone alloy wheel design, we could be looking at a Sportline trim level based on the fake exhaust tips finished in chrome. That said, let's start with the front fascia where the Karoq has reshaped headlights.

2022 Skoda Karoq teaser 2018 Skoda Karoq Sportline

Taking a page out of the latest Audi A6's book, the 2022 Skoda Karoq has a slightly slimmer lower section of the headlight as it approaches the mildly updated grille. The LED daytime running lights appear to have a split design, reminding us of the previous-generation Octavia with its separated headlights available on the facelifted model.

The lower lights are now angled towards the side of the car rather than pointing at the grille as it's the case with the current Karoq. The cluster seems a tad bigger than before, housed in a bumper with a wide air intake likely reserved to the Sportline model and flanked by new trim finished in dark chrome to match the grille's contour.

2022 Skoda Karoq teaser 2018 Skoda Karoq Sportline

Skoda has also tweaked the taillights since they extend further on the tailgate and have a significantly different shape on the left side to mirror the headlight design with a narrower lower section. The big "SKODA" lettering on the tailgate where it replaces the company's logo isn't new since it was originally introduced for the 2020 model year.

Details about the technical specifications have not been disclosed, but we are not expecting any significant changes. The 2022 Karoq won't get a plug-in hybrid version since the company's boss has previously stated only the Octavia and Superb will offer a PHEV option. Expect the VW Group's latest petrol and diesel powertrains, but we wouldn't count on that old Karoq RS rumour to materialise.

Following its official debut at the end of the month, sales in Europe could start in the first quarter of 2022, provided Skoda has enough microchips what with the semiconductor crisis wreaking havoc in the automotive industry.