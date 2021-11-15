It’s probably safe to say the current generation Ford Kuga / Escape didn’t have the smoothest market launch, especially when it comes to the plug-in hybrid version. The automaker had to delay the production start of the PHEV due to quality issues it had to resolve with the supplier. Once it was finally launched, the Kuga became one of the best-selling plug-in hybrids in Europe. A refresh of the model will likely boost the demand and a facelift of the duo is coming relatively soon.

Prototypes of the updated Kuga / Escape are now testing on public roads with camouflaged bodies, but our colleagues and friends at Motor.es made an early preview of the design changes. Their unofficial rendering depicts the facelifted crossover duo with a revised front fascia and cool visual upgrades - and, of course, with no disguise.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Focus facelift

66 Photos

With the Focus facelift and Fiesta facelift now on sale in Europe (see the related links below), it’s not really that difficult to predict what the updated Kuga / Escape will look like. The two hatchbacks gained new headlights and wider radiator grilles, and the same tweaks can be seen on the facelifted Kuga depicted here.

Not much can be said about the cabin, though we expect the revised crossover to gain the new 12.3-inch screen for the infotainment system that first appeared on the updated Focus. Ford’s SYNC4 software will most likely be the new standard on that display together with a new instrument cluster and upgraded safety and assist systems.

The Kuga is one of Ford’s most electrified models on the European market and we doubt much will change with the facelift in terms of engines. As for the Escape, we expect the PHEV version to be pushed as a more important member of the range. Look for the facelifted model to arrive at some point towards the second quarter of next year with sales likely to begin before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model.