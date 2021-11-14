To honour the armed forces who have served the United Kingdom, Lotus unveiled a very special safety car for the Race of Remembrance 12-hour endurance race at Anglesey Circuit. This special Lotus Exige Cup 430 was built in conjunction with the Mission Motorsport organisation, a unique group that helps veterans find jobs in the automotive space.

To solidify its relationship with Mission Motorsport, Lotus worked with veterans to build the Exige Cup 430 Poppy Car which is covered by a livery comprised of 635 individually cut and placed reflective poppies.

The Lotus Exige Cup 430 recently ended production to make way for the new Lotus Emira which replaced both the Exige and the Evora. The Lotus Exige Cup 430 is one of the most extreme track-focused Lotus road cars ever built which makes it the perfect pace car for the Race of Remembrance 12-hour endurance.

Gallery: Lotus Cars Honours Armed Forces With Lotus Exige Cup 430 Poppy Car

The Lotus Exige Cup 430 is powered by a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine that produces 430 bhp (320 Kilowatts) and 324 lb-ft (439 Newton metres) of torque. This powerful V6 is mated to a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission which routes power to the rear wheels. Thanks to this superb powertrain, the Lotus Exige Cup 430 can sprint from 0 to 60 in only 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 174 mph.

To reign in all of this power, the Lotus Exige Cup 430 uses AP Racing four-piston front brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. The body is made from lightweight composite materials for a feather-light curb weight of only 2420 lbs (1098 Kg). The bespoke Eibach suspension gives this Lotus agility on the track and helps keep Lotus’s signature driver-focused experience.

This unique Poppy livery is the perfect sendoff for the Lotus Exige Cup 430. It’s great to see Lotus honouring those who served both with career opportunities and during motorsport events like the Race of Remembrance 12-hour endurance race at Anglesey Circuit.