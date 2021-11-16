Lexus RX SUV customers can now choose a new high-end Premium Sport Edition trim level that costs just over £57,000. Building on the specification of the mid-range Premium model, the new grade is available on the five-seat RX and six- or seven-seat RX L models.

In essence, the Premium Sport Edition is designed to give the RX Premium a little more sporting intent, without it stepping on the toes of the F Sport trim. To that end, the car comes with black-finished details on the front grille and door mirror covers. These are joined by black sputtered-finish 20-inch alloy wheels and a black front under-guard.

Inside, the smooth-finish leather in a combination of Black and White Ash, with contrasting light grey stitching. That theme continues through the soft-touch surfaces on the centre console, door trims and passenger knee pad, while the grey stitching is also found around the shift lever gaiter.

Before the driver, the steering wheel is finished in black leather and Black Open Pore Walnut, matching the cabin’s wood trim inserts, and the door panels have integrated illumination. Customers who prefer a single-tone finish can choose Black or Rich Cream leather upholstery if they wish.

The RX Premium Sport Edition also benefits from a higher equipment specification than the Premium, which costs just under £3,000 less. Among the justifications for that price hike are a head-up display and heated rear seats, as well as a blind-spot monitor and a panoramic glass roof for the five-seat RX. The larger RX L gets a sunroof.

All that comes in addition to the features of the RX Premium, which comes with smooth leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats. A power-operated tailgate, power-adjustable front seats and the Lexus Safety System+ driver assistance technology is all thrown in, too.

The new RX Premium Sport Edition is available to order from Lexus dealers now, with prices starting at £57,165 for the five-seat version. If you prefer the seven-seat RX L, the price rises to at least £57,855, while the six-seat version, which has two lavish ‘captain’s-style’ chairs in the second row, the price rises to at least £59,105.

All three versions come with the 450h hybrid system, which combines a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine with an electric motor to provide 308 bhp. Despite that power, and when fitted in the five-seat RX, the system still manages to return 35.3 mpg on the official economy test, with CO2 emissions of between 179 and 183 g/km.