Honda has revealed a new range-topping EX Style trim level for its popular Jazz supermini, with prices starting at just under £25,000. Rather than fitting any mechanical changes, Honda has marked the EX Style out with its high level of standard specification and black styling upgrades.

Externally, the EX Style will come with glossy black trim on the side mouldings, door mirror caps, and rear spoiler, while a black-painted roof is also standard. Those additions are joined by a set of 16-inch alloy wheels designed specifically for the new model and bestowed with a two-tone machined finish.

Inside, the EX Style is based on the previously top-end EX model, complete with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology. The car also gets Honda’s Magic Seats, which will fold completely flat or flip up, allowing owners to configure the interior to their needs.

Other standard features include front and rear parking sensors and the Garmin satellite navigation system. There’s even a system that allows the car to connect with the MyHonda+ app, which allows you to lock the car and find where you parked it, all using your smartphone.

Safety systems feature as standard, too, with collision avoidance technology and lane-keeping assistance tech thrown in. However, the EX Style does come with one feature missing from the standard EX: a reversing camera.

Under the bonnet, the EX Style gets the same complex i-MMD hybrid system as the other models in the Jazz range. Combining electric power with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, it produces 97 bhp. That gets you from 0-62 mph in 9.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 109 mph.

More importantly, however, the system allows the Jazz to return 61.4 mpg on the official economy test. For those choosing the Jazz as a company car, that equates to carbon dioxide emissions of 105 g per kilometre.

The new EX Style model is available to order from Honda dealers now, with prices starting at £24,845. That makes the new model £2,345 more expensive than the existing EX model, which costs £22,500.