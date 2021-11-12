British Startup Maeving Unveils RM1 Retro-Styled Electric Bike

Just like their petrol-powered counterparts, electric motorcycles, too, have hopped on the retro-styled bandwagon in full force. You can't really blame manufacturers for doing this, though, as there's no denying that retro never goes out of style. Plus, the simple lines and elegant design of a classic cafe racer can certainly be appreciated by anyone.

With that, we're beginning to see a number of stylish electric runabouts featuring a round headlight and a faux fuel tank. One such machine comes to us from British startup Maeving, and its RM1 electric motorcycle. Maeving states that the RM1 has been designed by some of Britain's most seasoned motorcycle designers and engineers, and employs tech which promises to deliver a frills riding experience. The lightweight electric motorcycle is hand-built in Coventry. It turns out that the company's initial release for the 2021 model year has been completely sold out, with a waitlist currently open for the 2022 model release.

The Maeving RM1 is really as simple as it looks. Users have the option to carry two batteries for extended range, although the bike is sold with only one unit. With one battery installed, the Maeving RM1 promises to return around 40 miles of range, provided you're not too giddy on the accelerator. Running a second battery instantly doubles this range, allowing you to switch over to the next power source in a matter of seconds. The battery can be charged via any wall socket in around 3.5 hours. The RM1 is capable of hitting a top speed of 45 miles per hour, making it strictly a city commuter.

As for pricing, the Maeving RM1 retails for £4,995, whilst a secondary battery can be purchased for £1,195. Maeving notes, however, that a second battery can be purchased for a discounted rate of £995 if purchased alongside a brand new RM1. Maeving will be showcasing the RM1 at Motorcycle Live, the UK's largest consumer motorcycle show running from December 4 to 11, 2021.