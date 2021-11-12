Radford is finally showing us the inside of the Lotus Type 62-2, and the company partners with British watchmaker Bremont to include a stopwatch and a separate clock on the dashboard. Buyers are free to outfit the cabin to their preferences, so the images here show just one possibility for styling the interior.

The cabin features lots of exposed carbon fiver, including on the A-pillars, door panels, steering wheel, floor, and centre console. The clocks feature a milled and turned finish for their cases, and Radford uses a similar look for the switchgear on the dashboard. The gearshift has an exposed linkage with polished pieces. The seats on this car have a mix of black leather and Alcantara.

Gallery: Radford Lotus Type 62-2

There are three fairly small screens in the cockpit. The ones near the left and right A-pillar function as sideview camera displays, which are especially useful since the Type 62-2 doesn't have rear glass. The monitor in the centre has a user interface with customisable elements for each client.

The build plaque conceals a magnetised mobile phone dock and wireless charger. When buying a Type 62-2, customers can specify the location of the plaque or remove it if they don't want this functionality.

"This interior expertly finds the fine line between luxury bespoke and high-quality craftsmanship but whilst still conveying the essence of an out and out sportscar," Radford Design Director Mark Stubbs.

As its name implies, Radford's machine takes major inspiration from the 1969 Lotus Type 62 race car. If you want the machine in the classic black-and-gold John Player Special colour scheme, the company is making just 12 examples in this appearance. The total production run is 62 units.

Radford is selling the 62-2 in several variants. The Classic has a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 making 430 bhp (321 kilowatts). The Gold Leaf pushes the output to 500 bhp by using different pistons and camshafts. The John Player Special grade has an upgraded supercharger that gives the engine 600 bhp.