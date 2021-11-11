Porsche is all set to put the new Cayman GT4 RS in limelight but before that happens, our spy photographers have spotted the top-tier Porsche 718 Cayman in last-minute testing. Even better, the prototype spotted doesn't wear any camouflage, though that isn't surprising since Porsche has practically revealed the car itself in a set of official photos from last month.

However, what can be seen clearly in this set of spy images are the details that were kind of concealed in the official photos.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Final Spy Shots

27 Photos

The front spoiler and its corners were clearly seen under brisk sunlight, giving us a better view of the subtly aggressive design of the hot Cayman. The details of the air outlets on the front wings/fenders are also exposed, plus the incredible details of the rear wing. The air intakes on the rear corner window appear to be production-ready as well, along with the centre-locking wheels.

What isn't shown yet on the spied prototype are the Porsche crest and the GT4 RS logo on the rear wing. The RS logo on the centre of the wheels has been concealed with a sticker as well.

Our spy photographers also noticed the plate number on the car, which displays S RS 982, indicating that this could be one of the press vehicles out to stretch its legs. However, one important detail spotted was a US-spec version of the Cayman GT4 RS with ceramic brakes. This is a confirmation that the new model will be arriving on US shores in time.

At this point, the details of the cabin and powertrain information are the only things left to be unveiled in the Cayman GT4 RS's reveal that's set to happen this month. It's rumoured to produce up to 500 bhp (372 kilowatts) – an improvement to the current numbers of the normal GT4's 4.0-litre flat-six engine.

That said, we know that Porsche has already lapped the Nurburgring-Nordschleife circuit, completing the shorter 20.6-kilometre (12.8-mile) lap in 7:04.511 minutes. This is 23.6 seconds quicker than the regular Cayman GT4.