While the stock Tesla Model S Plaid 1/4 mile record is 9.234 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed, a modified one can be even quicker.
According to a TeslaNorth report, a stripped-out car (at least without passenger seats to save some weight) was able to achieve at Maryland International Raceway a time of 8.994 seconds with a trap speed of 155 mph.
It's the first sub 9-second result for the Plaid that we have seen (there was one at 9.081 seconds in July).
In other words, about a quarter of a second can be shaved from the stock car - probably mostly by weight reduction.
The record attempt can be seen here:
"First Tesla in the WORLD in the 8s! Congrats Christine @gtr_raceher !! We’ve been ready to make the attempt for a few months but between work and weather it was not possible. Elon! Do we have your attention yet ? Prior P100D was podium finisher on Hot Rod Magazine Dragweek."
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity (see the pack here): N/A (about 99 kWh and roughly 95 kWh usable)
7,920 lithium-ion 1865-type cylindrical cells (Panasonic)
5 modules (1,584 cells each)
22S72P (22 rows in series, each of 72 cells in parallel)
about 450 V system (indicatory value)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed according to Tesla
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
DragTimes' run: 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph
record time of 9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed with removed interior pieces - July 24, 2021 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis
- Nürburgring Nordschleife record of 7 minutes and 35.579 seconds (September 9, 2021)
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
Permanent Magnet - Synchronous Reluctance Motors - PMSRM
- system output: 1,020 bhp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)