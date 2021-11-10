CNBC Prime just released the long-awaited Jay Leno's Garage segment with the Tesla Model S Plaid world record acceleration over a distance of 1/4 mile.
The result was announced right away in June, but it took a few months to finally show the recap from the event at Famoso Raceway in California.
Tesla’s lead designer Franz von Holzhausen handed over a Plaid to Jay Leno for a try to beat the previous world's best time for a production car, which was 9.4 seconds - set by a Bugatti Chiron Sport.
Jay Leno set a world record of 9.247 seconds at 152.09 mph trap speed.
"Jay does his damnedest to demolish the already ludicrous world record for the fastest production vehicle ever in Tesla’s all new Model S Plaid. Catch the full episode Wednesday at 10P ET on CNBC!"
Interestingly, it was improved several minutes later when a professional test driver hired by Tesla set a time of 9.234 seconds and 152.16 mph. We assume that this time was not beaten yet by any stock Tesla Model S Plaid.
Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model S
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity (see the pack here): N/A (about 99 kWh and roughly 95 kWh usable)
7,920 lithium-ion 1865-type cylindrical cells (Panasonic)
5 modules (1,584 cells each)
22S72P (22 rows in series, each of 72 cells in parallel)
about 450 V system (indicatory value)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed according to Tesla
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
DragTimes' run: 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph
record time of 9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed with removed interior pieces - July 24, 2021 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis
- Nürburgring Nordschleife record of 7 minutes and 35.579 seconds (September 9, 2021)
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
Permanent Magnet - Synchronous Reluctance Motors - PMSRM
- system output: 1,020 bhp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)