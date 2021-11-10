A tuner collaboration doesn't happen that often, so we were intrigued when we found out MTM and Mansory joined forces to work on the latest Audi RS6 Avant. Already a mighty beast in OEM form, the super estate from Ingolstadt has received a heavy dose of aftermarket steroids for a one-off build as wild as you can possibly imagine. At the end of the day, it's still theoretically a family car, provided that family is the Addams.

Regardless of the car, you know it's going to receive an extreme makeover if Mansory slaps on one of its outlandish body kits. That's the case here with the sinister Audi shot by Auditography as it looks like something from an Apocalypse-themed movie. With huge quad exhausts and dual spoilers at the back, it's far from being your typical RS6, and we're barely scratching the surface as the high-performance Avant has been subjected to massive changes.

Gallery: Audi RS6 Avant by Mansory and MTM

9 Photos

Riding low to the ground on large 22-inch wheels and equipped with dual bonnet scoops, the RS6 has gained a plethora of carbon fibre upgrades from Mansory as well as aero tweaks like the chunky front spoiler. The predominantly black look is nicely complemented by blue accents noticeable not just on the body, but also on the wheels and those huge brake callipers. The dark Four Rings at the front and rear corroborated with the heavily tinted taillights further contribute to the Avant's mean appearance.

Courtesy of MTM's stage 2 kit for the twin-turbo V8, the 4.0-litre engine now pushes out a monstrous 820 bhp and 1,167 Newton-metres (861 pound-feet) of torque. Thanks to the newly gained muscle, the RS6 now sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in less than three seconds and maxes out at 205 mph (330 km/h).

And you thought estates were boring...