More than a year ago, a Porsche Taycan Turbo tried its luck in a Porsche 911 Drag Races Taycan In Turbo S Duel, courtesy of Carwow. The 992-generation top-spec 911 won that straight-line matchup, proving that weight matters despite the electric Porsche producing more power and instantaneous torque.

But here are the two cars again on the same tarmac only this time, the surface is wet. As you would have guessed, this situation puts the Taycan at an advantage with its better traction control system, inherent with electric cars. But is that enough for the Taycan to be able to redeem itself in a drag race?

But first, let us remind ourselves of the numbers, just so everyone is aware of what we're dealing with here.

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S draws power from a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that makes 640 bhp (447 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-metres) of torque. Weighing 1,640 kilograms (3,616 pounds), the two-door coupe from standstill to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometres per hour) in just 2.6 seconds

The Taycan Turbo S is powered by two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, front and rear, for a combined output of 616 bhp (459 kW) and 774 lb-ft (1,049 Nm) torque, with an overboost to 750 bhp. The four-door does weigh a lot, though, tipping the scales at 2,313 kg (5,100 lbs).

Despite the advantage in terms of power output, we all know that the 911 Turbo S can still beat the Taycan Turbo S as initially mentioned. Will that change in a slippery track? How about when the stability systems were turned off? Will that make any difference? Watch the drag race video atop this page to find out.