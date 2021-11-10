The all-new Vauxhall Astra family hatchback has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at just over £23,000. With an all-new look and a platform shared with the latest-generation Peugeot 308, the much-anticipated new model is set to be a step change compared with its ageing predecessor.

As well as the new look, the Astra now has a streamlined three-tier trim level that leaves customers with a simple choice at the dealership. The headline price of £23,275 gets you the basic Design model, which comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument display and a 10-inch touchscreen, as well as automatic climate control and an engine start button.

The Design also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration tech, plus a front USB port. Front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights and cruise control round out a generous entry-level specification.

From there, customers can choose to step up to the GS Line car, which is marked out by black 17-inch alloys, black badges and a black roof. Inside, meanwhile, the mid-range model comes with a 360-degree parking camera, two-zone climate control and sports seats. Those seats are heated, and they’re joined by a heated steering wheel, not to mention keyless entry and a host of on-board safety gadgets.

Finally, the Ultimate starts at £29,285 and offers 18-inch alloy wheels, a head-up display and extra safety kit, in addition to Alcantara seat trim and even cleverer LED headlights.

Under the bonnet, there’s a fairly simple engine range comprising a handful of 1.2-litre petrol engines and a 1.5-litre diesel, plus a 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid. The 1.2-litre engine comes with a choice of 109 bhp and 128 bhp power outputs, with the latter offering a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

If you go for the diesel, you get the same selection of gearboxes and the same 128 bhp output, but it’s noticeably less thirsty. But the economy champion is the 178 bhp plug-in hybrid, which emits just 24 g of carbon dioxide per kilometre and will do 35 miles on electricity alone. That said, a more powerful 222 bhp version is on the way and will offer the same 35-mile zero-emission range, while an all-electric Astra with as-yet-unconfirmed battery capacity is due in 2023.

However, the petrol, diesel and 178 bhp plug-in hybrid versions of the new Astra are the only ones currently available to order, with the first deliveries expected next year.